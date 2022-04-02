ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,261 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $139.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

