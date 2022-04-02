ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,636,000 after purchasing an additional 79,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $592.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.63 and its 200 day moving average is $598.79. The company has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

