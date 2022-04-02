Short Interest in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Increases By 30.2%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,360,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,936,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $201.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $203.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.88.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

