Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

