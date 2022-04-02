Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 27,251 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41,335.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 145,088 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

