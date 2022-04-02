VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $7.12

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.89. VNET Group shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 30,651 shares traded.
VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
The company has a market cap of $900.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.