VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $7.12

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.89. VNET Group shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 30,651 shares traded.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The company has a market cap of $900.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VNET Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

