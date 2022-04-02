Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.46. Thermon Group shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $541.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,663,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

