Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 156,892 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.