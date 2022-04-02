Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 156,892 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.17.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
