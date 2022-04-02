Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Up 3.6%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.46. 1,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $500.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.30.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 346,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 173,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 254,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.