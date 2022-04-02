Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 89,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,036,187 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 1,422 ($18.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

