The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,617,151 shares.The stock last traded at $48.90 and had previously closed at $46.69.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

