Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,449 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

