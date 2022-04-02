Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $140.12 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.00. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.