Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Rises By 26.4%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 570.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

DLMAF stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

