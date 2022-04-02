PGGM Investments Buys 1,712 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

