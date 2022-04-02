PGGM Investments Sells 10,981 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ecolab by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 142,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $180.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $207.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.