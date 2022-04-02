Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WETF. StockNews.com started coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 537.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WETF opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $860.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.