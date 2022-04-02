Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 35,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.
NASDAQ CRCT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80.
Several analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
