Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 35,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

