InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Insider Kee Wong Acquires 6,300 Shares

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Rating) insider Kee Wong purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.88 ($8.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,844.00 ($56,273.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About InvoCare (Get Rating)

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates approximately 290 funeral home locations, and 17 cemeteries and crematoria that offers burial, memorial parks, and cremation services. It also offers pet cremation services under the Patch & Purr, Pets in Peace, Family Pet Care, and the Lanswood and Edenhill brands; and LifeArt coffins.

