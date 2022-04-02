CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.