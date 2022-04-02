Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 13,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.89 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
