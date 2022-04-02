Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 13,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.89 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

