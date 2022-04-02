Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 590,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

