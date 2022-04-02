Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.20 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.
Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 775.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
