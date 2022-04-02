Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.20 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 775.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

