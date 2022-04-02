Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.96. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

