Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

