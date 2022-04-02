Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

TFFP opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

