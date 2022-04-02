Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Lake Street Capital

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

RKDA opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.47.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.