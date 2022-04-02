Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,919 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $224.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day moving average is $236.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

