Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $299.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.27 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

