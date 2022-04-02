Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Resources by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 647,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Resources by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 102,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Resources by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.36.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AREC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

