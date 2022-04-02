Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 157.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,419 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $13,707,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $11,103,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

