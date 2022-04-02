Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

