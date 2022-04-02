Signaturefd LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

