Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $92,549,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 159.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Futu by 10.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $35,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $34.60 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $181.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.