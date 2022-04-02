Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WRBY. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.