AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Parsons by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Parsons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 77,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Parsons by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 702,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Parsons stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

