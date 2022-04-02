National Bank of Canada FI Invests $922,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 209,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS opened at $108.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.