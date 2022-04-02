ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,551 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,135,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

