Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASB. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

