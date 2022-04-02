AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,974.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,937.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,888.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,293. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

