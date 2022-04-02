Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $121.46.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

