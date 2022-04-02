StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

AWI stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.15. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

