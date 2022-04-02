Optas LLC Sells 760 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

