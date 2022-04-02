Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 101,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

