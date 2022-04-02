State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

