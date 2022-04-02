State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $338.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.84 and a 200 day moving average of $324.83.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

