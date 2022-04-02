State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

