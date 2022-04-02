State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

