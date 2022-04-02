Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.