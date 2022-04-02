Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 612,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 751,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

